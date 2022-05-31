BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting his brother in the legs.

The man was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Floyd Smith, 42.

Arrest documents said on Monday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Rhine Avenue where a man was allegedly shot in both legs.

Police said the victim was found by officers two blocks from the shooting scene and taken to a local hospital.

According to BRPD, a man identified as the father of both the victim and Smith told investigators that he woke up to Smith telling him, “You need to go check on your son, I just shot him.”

Smith faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapon.