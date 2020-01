(WLVA)- School officials at Capitol Elementary confirm the school is on lock down.

There are reports of a large police presence on Gus Young Ave.

BRPD says, police have been on the scene since 7 a.m. with a barricaded suspect in the 1700 block of N. 37th St.

WVLA has a crew heading to the Scene and will provide more details as they become available.