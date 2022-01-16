Baton Rouge district judge found dead

BAKER, La. (KLFY) 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday, Jan. 16.

According to news reports, officers were called to his home for a wellness check after family members were unable to make contact.

Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time.

Dassau assumed his role in January 2021 after working as a city prosecutor in Baker for nearly a decade.

A statement was released Sunday on behalf of the judges of The Nineteenth Judicial District Court.

It is with deep sympathy and regret that we inform the Baton Rouge community, surrounding areas and state of Louisiana that we have learned of the passing of one our colleagues, Judge Christopher R. Dassau. Judge Dassau lived with a continued devotion to serve his community. He was dedicated and passionate in his pursuits to serve others. His honorable service, dedication and commitment throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will truly be missed. He was a compassionate leader who made an impact on many lives in the community. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.



Wilson E. Fields

Chief Judge, 19th JDC