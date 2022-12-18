The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspected armed robber fled in the white Chevrolet Tahoe pictured here on December 18, 2022.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday, Dec. 18 morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Essen Park Avenue, which isn’t far from the Racetrack on Essen and Drury Inn & Suites, shortly after 7 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect pulled a gun on the victim during the robbery and then fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Image Provided by: EBRSO

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the suspect or to the vehicle (pictured above) to contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5000.