BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Democrat Baton Rouge attorney Gwen Collins-Greenup says she’s running for secretary of state. The Clinton native issued the official announcement via a special video message on Wednesday, June 7.

Collins-Greenup believes her deeply anchored ties to the community she’s served for decades make her a perfect fit for the role.

“As an attorney, accountant, and small business owner, I’ve spent my entire career serving and protecting the rights of the people and businesses of Louisiana. From the boardroom to the courtroom, I’ve used my experience to develop policies, expand access, increase transparency, solve complex problems, and lead change,” Collins-Greenup said.

The Southern University Law Center alum said if elected, she’ll focus on shoring up Louisiana’s business sector and improving various aspects of the state’s voting process.

Collins-Greenup wants Louisiana’s current businesses to benefit from cutting-edge services and resources. She also hopes to combat fraud and business identity theft in addition to simplifying the filing process for locals interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

When it comes to voting, Collins-Greenup said her goal is to, “Encourage voter participation, increase voter outreach, streamline voter registration, improve voter access, combat voter suppression, and lead efforts to increase protections for election workers against threats.”

The current secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin, announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking re-election.

Collins-Greenup joins Republicans Brandon Trosclair and Clay Schexnayder in the running for secretary of state.

This is not the first time the attorney set her sights on the position. In 2019, Collins-Greenup ran against Ardoin, as well as Republicans Thomas Kennedy III of New Orleans and Amanda Jennings Smith of Bastrop.

Election day is Saturday, October 14.