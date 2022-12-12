BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) is soaring to new heights thanks to a $113 million investment from Burrell Aviation.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke highly of the collaboration, saying, “I really believe it’s going to take this community, this airport, to the next level.”

Burrell Aviation is partnering with BTR to lease 53 acres, and the groundbreaking has already taken place.

Mike Edwards, BTR’s Aviation Director, said, “Burrell will be developing the site for air cargo, logistics, and cold storage purposes, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Locals may wonder how the new partnership will affect them, and Chief Strategy Officer, Roger Wilson, answered this when he explained that the collaboration is expected to bring more than 1,200 permanent jobs to the area.

The new job opportunities will cover a variety of aviation-related careers.

Wilson touched on this when he said, “They go from cargo handling all the way up to the most advanced technical kind of jobs. And what that means is a range of salaries.”

Local officials believe investments like this one will not only improve BTR, but contribute to the growth and development of North Baton Rouge as a whole.

Chauna Banks, Metro-Councilwoman referred to this when she said, “They (locals and visitors) have somewhere they come and eat and they have somewhere to live and they have somewhere to play. Because no matter how big we get it, we still need people to want to be able to come to our community to work here, but also live.”

Burrell Aviation has yet to establish a specific anticipated date of completion, but the company has said that its goal is to have the project completed within three years time.