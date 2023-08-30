BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A traffic stop in Bastrop for littering resulted in four arrests and the confiscation of large amounts of drugs, authorities said.

According to Bastrop Police, officers observed candy wrappers being thrown from the rear passenger seat of a Chrysler 300 on Larkina Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which refused to pull over. Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop and two of the four passengers ran from the vehicle, police said. Officers were able to catch the runaway occupants as well as detain the two other passengers.

During the investigation, officers located a large amount of marijuana, two firearms and over $600 in cash from the persons inside the vehicle. Two juveniles were arrested, and each charged with 1 count of Possession of Marijuana. Also arrested was 19-year-old Keyoune Williams and 18-year-old Mario Taylor.

Williams was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances. Taylor was arrested and charged with Flight from an Officer.