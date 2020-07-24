Bars in NOLA ordered to close, no take-out alcohol allowed in parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRproud) – City leaders in New Orleans held a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on demolition plans at the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site along with an update of the latest response to Covid-19.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Superintendent Tim McConnell with the New Orleans Fire Department, Winston Reid with New Orleans Code Enforcement, and the city’s attorney were in attendance.
Mayor Cantrell announced an additional restriction because of surging COVID-19 cases.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that bars would no longer be allowed to reopen this Friday, July 24, when current restrictions were originally set to expire.
Louisiana at this time remains in Phase 2 restrictions.