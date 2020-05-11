Barksdale Air Force Base commander extends public health emergency

1  of  2
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KLFY) Col. Michael A. Miller, commander of the Barksdale Air Force Base, has extended the public health emergency at BAF through August 6, 2020.

Miller on March 17 declared the public health emergency; it was renewed on April 16 and set to expire May 16.

“Further investigation and recommendations from my PHEO indicate the need to further renew the Declaration of a PHE for 90 days…Any person who refuses to obey or otherwise violates an order during this declared public health emergency will be detained,” Miller says in a statement about the extension.

