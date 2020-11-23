Barge knocks out Barataria Bridge

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Barataria Bridge photo by Tim Kerner

JEAN LAFITTE, La – Images shared by the mayor of Jean Lafitte show extensive damage to the Barataria Bridge after a barge collided with it overnight.

Tim Kerner posted the pictures to his Facebook page with a description of the damage.

“The Barataria Bridge’s damage is significant,” Kerner wrote. “The Department of Transportation is on the scene now. We have set up temporary transportation system throughout the night and tomorrow morning for Barataria residents until we can either get a ferry or the bridge fixed.”

A swamp tour boat will serve as a temporary ferry, shuttling people between Griffen Charters and Jean Lafitte Town Hall, according to Kerner.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation has not yet said when the damage to the bridge will be repaired.

