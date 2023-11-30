CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Students attending Barbe High School will be dismissed early Friday Dec. 1 at 1 p.m., according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

This early dismissal gives students and faculty the opportunity to go to the funeral of Kathy David, a CPSB teacher.

Lunch will be given to students before the dismissal, and students can expect to be dismissed based on their regular forms of transportation.

Parents and students are advised to make adjustments if necessary to avoid any confusion or concerns as a result of this early dismissal.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts