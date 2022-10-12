ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a Texas man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred today at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive.

Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree robbery.

At approximately noon today, APD officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Memorial Drive, in reference to a bank robbery. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect, who took an undetermined amount of money, as well as a description of the vehicle he was driving. APD circulated a description of the vehicle to other law enforcement agencies. A Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department patrol unit observed the vehicle approximately 10 miles north of the Airbase Road intersection with I-49 and made the stop, holding the suspect for APD.

Trevino has a previous conviction for bank robbery and is currently a suspect in three other bank robberies.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.