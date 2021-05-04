Baker to Biloxi: A timeline of double-homicide, deadly police chase involving infant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, a man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her nephew, grabbed his 4-month-old son, and led law enforcement on a two-state, multi-agency pursuit before getting shot to death.

Here’s an approximate timeline of 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith’s crime spree:

11:30 a.m.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 2000 block of Richmond Street in Baker. Deputies arrived to find two people shot to death, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.

One victim was Smith’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 4-month-old child, 32-year-old Christin Parker. The other victim was Christin Parker’s nephew, 26-year-old Brandon Parker. The two lived together at the Richmond Street residence where they died.

After allegedly killing them, Smith reportedly fled with his and Christin Parker’s baby.

2:52 p.m.

The Biloxi Police Department learned that Smith was located on I-10 in Mississippi and was heading east toward Gulfport. Several law enforcement agencies were pursuing Smith by this time, according to Biloxi Police Department spokesperson Major Christopher De Back.

While driving eastbound on I-10 in Biloxi, Smith drove into a grass median and got stuck. The Biloxi Police Department reported that, at that time, Smith exited his vehicle, and shots were fired, striking Smith and his child. Smith’s 4-month-old was with him during the entire pursuit.

Despite law enforcement’s attempts to render aid, Smith died from the gunshot wounds.

When the gunfire ended, U.S. Marshals rushed to grab the injured child and transported him to a hospital.

The baby is in stable condition, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

4:30 p.m.

Harrison County, Miss. Coroner Brian Switzer arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m., according to The Sun Herald in Biloxi.

Switzer gave WLOX News in Biloxi a different account of events than the Biloxi Police Department provided the media.

Switzer said, according to WLCOX, that Smith was actually sitting in the driver’s seat of his car when he was shot multiple times by law enforcement.

