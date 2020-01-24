Baker school bus driver finds weapon in elementary student’s book bag

An elementary school bus driver in Baker made a discovery on Friday morning and now the Baker Police Department has been notified about the incident.
The incident involves a student, a book bag and a weapon.
The City of Baker School District Superintendent released this statement:
This morning one of our elementary bus drivers discovered an unloaded small caliber weapon in a student’s book bag. The elementary student brought the weapon from home.
The bus driver confiscated the weapon and turned it over to school administrators, who are following the policy regarding weapons as outlined in the City of Baker School System Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook and Discipline Policy.
The incident has been reported to Baker Police.