BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Baker PD said, they received a call about gun shots in the 3800 block of Epperson Street. Once on scene, officers had to force entry and found a male and female deceased from gunshot wounds.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirms, the victims are a 92-year-old male and 90-year-old female who were married.
The chief also confirmed to BR Proud news, the husband left a note for the family explaining the incident.
This is an on-going investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Baker police investigate apparent murder-suicide
- Sen. Cassidy breaks with GOP, votes to convict former President Trump
- Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
- Dallas police officer killed after being hit by suspected drunk driver
- Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place