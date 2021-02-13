Baker police investigate apparent murder-suicide

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

Baker PD said, they received a call about gun shots in the 3800 block of Epperson Street. Once on scene, officers had to force entry and found a male and female deceased from gunshot wounds.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirms, the victims are a 92-year-old male and 90-year-old female who were married. 

The chief also confirmed to BR Proud news, the husband left a note for the family explaining the incident. 

This is an on-going investigation. 

