Baker police investigate apparent murder-suicide

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Baker PD said, they received a call about gun shots in the 3800 block of Epperson Street. Once on scene, officers had to force entry and found a male and female deceased from gunshot wounds.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirms, the victims are a 92-year-old male and 90-year-old female who were married.

The chief also confirmed to BR Proud news, the husband left a note for the family explaining the incident.

This is an on-going investigation.

