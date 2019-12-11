Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

BAFB identifies airman killed in motorcycle crash

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning as an airman assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron.

Staff Sergeant Keith D. Cobb, 33, was riding a motorcycle on Airline Drive early Monday morning when the driver of an oncoming car turned in front of him, causing a collision. Cobb was taken to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, where he later died from his injuries.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cobb. A sudden tragedy such as this takes a heavy toll on the Airmen of Barksdale Air Force Base,” Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to Staff Sgt. Cobb’s family and friends in this difficult time.” Major Scott Eberle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron Commander, says Cobb meant a lot to the organization.

“Sgt Keith Cobb was more than just an outstanding non-commissioned officer to our organization. He was a mentor to Airmen and a loving father and husband; he was a Knucklebuster. He will be remembered for all those lives he touched in such a positive way,” said Eberle.

“As we continue to grieve, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they process his passing.”

The driver and the passenger of the car that struck Cobb’s motorcycle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash pending toxicology test results.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar