BAFB identifies airman killed in motorcycle crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning as an airman assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron.

Staff Sergeant Keith D. Cobb, 33, was riding a motorcycle on Airline Drive early Monday morning when the driver of an oncoming car turned in front of him, causing a collision. Cobb was taken to Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, where he later died from his injuries.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cobb. A sudden tragedy such as this takes a heavy toll on the Airmen of Barksdale Air Force Base,” Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to Staff Sgt. Cobb’s family and friends in this difficult time.” Major Scott Eberle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron Commander, says Cobb meant a lot to the organization.

“Sgt Keith Cobb was more than just an outstanding non-commissioned officer to our organization. He was a mentor to Airmen and a loving father and husband; he was a Knucklebuster. He will be remembered for all those lives he touched in such a positive way,” said Eberle.

“As we continue to grieve, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they process his passing.”

The driver and the passenger of the car that struck Cobb’s motorcycle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash pending toxicology test results.