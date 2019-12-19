Baby Elf on the Shelf stops foot traffic at New Orleans hotel

Breaking News
CREDIT: Garic Jenkins

A 1-year-old dressed as an Elf on the Shelf doll garnered so much attention at a New Orleans hotel that she stopped foot traffic within its halls.

Baby Elliot’s parents dressed her as an Elf on the Shelf around last Christmas when she was three months old, and her father, Garic Jenkins, said their family and friends got a kick out of it.

That’s why Elliot’s parents decided to dress her as an elf again, but this time Elliot was at the Roosevelt Hotel, where Jenkins said people were amazed at how much Elliot looked like an elf.

Jenkins posted a picture of Elliot at the hotel on his Facebook page on Saturday, and less than a week later, the picture has been shared more than 9,100 times.

