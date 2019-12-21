Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Baby, 1, dead from acetone; mother, 35, accused of murder

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, La. (AP) — An autopsy has shown that a 1-year-old died of kidney failure from acetone intoxication, and the mother is accused of murder, a Louisiana sheriff’s office said Friday.

Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Courtney Marie Seilhammer of Benton on Friday, after getting the autopsy results and an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a news release.

Detectives were called to her home Oct. 14 because of the dead baby.

The statement Friday did not give the baby’s gender or say how the child came to swallow, breathe or touch the chemical, which can get into the body through the skin. Acetone is used in nail polish remover and has many other household uses.

It was not clear whether Seilhammer had an attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories