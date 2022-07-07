OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, July 6, 2022, B & E Wholesale of West Monroe Owner Eric Mancill donated to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Mancill made a large donation of an 18-wheeler load full of hand sanitizer to the facility. He decided it was his turn to help keep the community of inmates and employees healthy.

“If it wasn’t for the community, I wouldn’t be in the position to be able to do this. This is my opportunity to give back and that’s what I feel I need to do,” said Mancil.

The giveaway was not the first time Mancill donated hand sanitizer to the community. Back in April, he provided three 18-wheeler-sized loads of sanitizer to people.