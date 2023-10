MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A 16-year-old runaway juvenile from Marksville was last seen by her family on Oct. 1, and now the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating her.

Authorities said April Washington of Marksville seemed to be staying with some people she knew in Avoyelles Parish.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of April Washington, contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000