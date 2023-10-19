AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A deputy with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in connection with an investigation where he was allegedly committing malfeasance in office, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said they received evidence in April that connected 54-year-old Connie Thomas of Marksville to law enforcement sensitive information that was distributed to a subject of an active criminal investigation.

State Police said a warrant was secured for Thomas’ arrest, and she was then put in the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

