Authorities searching for missing 4-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the girl, Kenslee Varnado, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 23 around. 12:00 p.m. Varnado is about 4 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

In a Facebook post Sheriff Jason Ard said, “At this time, all available LPSO resources are being deployed to help locate a missing 4 year old (Reported missing around the Gum Swamp Rd area). Available first responder partners are also responding.”

According to the post, the girl was reported missing around the Gum Swamp Road area.

This is a developing situation and the story will be updated as new information comes in.