BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorrento that was last seen heading east on I-10. The sheriff’s office says to contact them at (504)-494-3714 if Washington or the Kia is seen and to use caution.