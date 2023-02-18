LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is asking for help in locating a man allegedly involved in a bank robbery.

CPSO said that around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, deputies were dispatched to a bank on Kirby Street in Lake Charles in reference to a robbery.

During the investigation, it was revealed that an unknown man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, according to CPSO.

Courtesy of CPSO

CPSO said that he stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.