Authorities search for missing Mississippi first responder who could be in Louisiana

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — A missing woman’s vehicle has been found in Panola County, Texas.

Now, authorities there are working with Southaven, Miss. police to find 32-year-old Rachael Ann Wallace.

The missing first responder from DeSoto County, Miss. stands about 5′3″ tall, weighs 125 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, March 1, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Wallace was seen Saturday morning at the Carthage Walmart. Investigators have reviewed security footage from the store and Wallace’s family has confirmed her identity.

Sheriff’s office officials say they believe Wallace may be altering her appearance to hide her identity.

Wallace was reported as missing Friday, Feb. 26. Family members and friends told authorities they had been unable to contact or locate her. Family members also have posted on social media that her phone last pinged in Shreveport on Friday night.

Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned Saturday, Feb. 27 in Panola County. If you have information that would help locate her, call PCSO at (903) 693-0333, or Southaven PD at (662) 393-8652.