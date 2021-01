LAPLACE, La. (KLFY) A fire at a church in Laplace, Louisiana is under investigation by local and state authorities.

The State Fire Marshal says deputies are investigating a fire at the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church on Balsam Street.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The church was not occupied at the time of the fire, the SFMO said.

The congregation area has extensive fire, water and smoke damage.