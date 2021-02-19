Authorities identify pedestrian who was hit and killed on Valentine’s Day

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – 59-year-old Glenda Gravois was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, “officers on patrol discovered a white female lying at the edge of the roadway near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Jackson Street.”

Gravois died later at a local hospital.

The vehicle that struck Gravois left prior to authorities arriving at the scene.

If you have any information that could assist authorities with this deadly hit-and-run case, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.