BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.

Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (cocaine), possession of heroin, and possession of a schedule II.

On Oct. 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs, which led BRPD to Wilson.

According to the affidavit, the tip said that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area.”

Surveillance of Frank Wilson was set up to see if these accusations were true.

Wilson was seen riding in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia, which spotted a temp tag that was not real. That is when BRPD initiated a traffic stop.

After a glass pipe was found inside the vehicle, Wilson was questioned and given a summons before being released by officers. Wilson was also questioned on whether “he had any drugs on his person or in the vehicle.”

Wilson was then detained and taken back to a BRPD location, according to the affidavit.

BRPD had reason to believe that Wilson was hiding drugs in his underwear, so a strip search was conducted. During the strip search, “Wilson was found in possession of 3 clear plastic baggies located in his butt hole,” according to the affidavit.

A further search of Wilson uncovered the items listed below:

One clear plastic baggie containing 6 grams of powder cocaine

One clear plastic baggie containing 2.5 grams of heroin

One clear plastic baggie containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine

$487.00

Wilson was then released on October 6, 2021 under the premise that he would help with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Between October 6 of last year and the date of his arrest, the affidavit states that Wilson “ignored and avoided all forms of contact regarding furthering this investigation of narcotics sales.”

After his arrest, Wilson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, October 12.

Bond has not been set for Frank Wilson.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.