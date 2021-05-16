Audubon plans new event to show support for police

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The cancellation of an event aimed at showing support for the New Orleans Police Department prompted “unintended fallout” and now the Audubon Nature Institute is planning another appreciation day.

Audubon’s president and CEO, Ron Forman, Friday apologized for the “unintended message.”

He said many in the community viewed the cancellation of the six-day “Blue at the Zoo” as unsupportive of the police department.

He says that was never their intention. He says Audubon and the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation are now organizing a new event in an effort to lift the law enforcement community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar