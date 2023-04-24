LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – In the report, an independent auditor noted that two of the Housing Authority of Lake Charles’ (LCHA) computers were hacked in August of 2022.

“During the current audit period two LCHA computers were hacked,” the audit read.

It was also noted that emails and tenant information were accessed. According to the audit, “The information accessed included, but was not limited to, social security numbers, financial account information, driver’s license numbers and passport information. There were more than 6,000 tenants affected.”

The audit said that LCHA hired forensic experts to investigate the breach, set up a call center for affected tenants, and agreed to provide credit monitoring free of charge to affected tenants for one year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Details of the hacking incident note that once the hack was discovered a legal team of forensic experts was hired and a privileged forensic investigation of the incident ensued. A call center was set up for tenant inquiries. The legal team hired submitted state regulatory notices to (11) states. Credit monitoring was set up with Experian and will be available to affected tenants for one year,” the audit read.

It was also noted in the report that LCHA checks were stolen from a mailbox in March 2022 and were used to create fake checks which were signed and processed through the bank.

According to the audit, the funds were replaced with no loss to the housing authority.

Note 16 of the report read, “a group of LCHA checks were stolen from a mailbox at the downtown post office. Thieves accessed these checks and proceeded to recreate new checks

with similar characteristics. The thieves then fraudulently signed the fake checks and these

checks were processed through the bank. Through internal bank reconciliations the fraud was

uncovered. The funds stolen were replaced with no loss to the Housing Authority.”

You can find the full report here.