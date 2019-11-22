Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Attorney: Louisiana teen charged in deadly, 90 mph crash to plead insanity

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(KTAL)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The attorney for a Louisiana teenager who told authorities God instructed him to end his life, so he crashed his car into another driver says his client intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Advocate reports 18-year-old Jack Jordan was indicted this month on a second-degree murder charge in the fiery, 90 mph (145 kph) crash that killed 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.

Jordan was sent to a state mental hospital in August after he was deemed not competent to assist his attorneys.

The newspaper says he returned to court Thursday for a sanity review, but a prosecutor and his attorney told the judge recent medical reports had not been provided to them. He has another review and an arraignment in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories