Attorney general warns La. consumers of coronavirus-related scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office)- With a focus on protecting consumers during this public health emergency, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is releasing a video to Louisiana’s major TV stations and asking News Directors and Producers to run it during their newscasts.



At a press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards Wednesday from the State Emergency Operations Center, General Landry noted he would call upon stations to help spread this message: that citizens need to be mindful of scams that seek to prey upon people’s fears.



Already, there have been reports of scam messages coming into the State, Landry’s office said.

From selling fraudulent cures to establishing fake charities, scammers will attempt to capitalize on consumer anxiety and generosity.

The Attorney General hopes this video will help reduce the risk of Louisianans falling victim to scams. And he will continue to try informing the public of ways to protect themselves throughout the crisis.

If you suspect a Coronavirus Scam, report it to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889 or fill out a consumer dispute form at AGJeffLandry.com.

