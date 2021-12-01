Attorney General Landry hopes Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY)– Today, the Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that could return decisions about abortion policy making to the states.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a legal brief supporting Mississippi’s law limiting abortions after 15 weeks, with the exception of emergencies and fetal abnormality.

Landry said in a press release he hopes the court will rule in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that protects a woman’s right to choose.

“By 15 weeks, children in the womb not only have formed all their major organs; but they also can feel pain,” said Landry. “It is past time for our laws to reflect the science – protecting the health of the mother and the life of her unborn baby.”

Louisiana has a companion trigger law that will go into effect if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Mississippi’s 15-week ban.

Louisiana is one of 12 states ready to act if Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states have abortion ‘trigger laws’ in place that would take effect and ban all or nearly all abortions.

While oral arguments are December 1, a decision by the Supreme Court is not expected until well into next year.