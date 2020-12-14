Attorney General Jeff Landry gives tips to protect your belongings from porch pirates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is reminding consumers that porch pirate thefts are on the rise.

“Americans are buying goods online now more than ever,” said AG Landry. “Unfortunately, this means that more packages are being left on doorsteps – susceptible to porch pirates.”

Some quick tips include:

Ship packages to work or use the “ship-to-store” option . This allows for the packages to be picked up not left unsecured.

. This allows for the packages to be picked up not left unsecured. Sign up for delivery alerts . This informs consumers when deliveries are scheduled and delivered.

. This informs consumers when deliveries are scheduled and delivered. Ask trusted neighbors to hold your packages if you are not able to be home for deliveries.

if you are not able to be home for deliveries. Require signatures for all deliveries when possible.

for all deliveries when possible. Be good neighbors and look out for each other. If you see a package at your neighbors’ doorstep, call them and ask if they would like you to hold on to until they are home.

If you have a delivery stolen, Landry said he urges you to report it immediately to your local law enforcement. Also, be sure to check with your neighbors to find out if they observed anything suspicious.



For more consumer tips and information, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com or call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.