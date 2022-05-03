Warning: This story does mention sexual assault. Please review at your own discretion.

UPDATE:

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The trial will be rescheduled for October 11.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – Dennis Perkins is scheduled to go on trial starting on Monday, but his lawyer is trying to delay that.

Denis Perkin’s attorney, Jarett Ambeau, argued that the prosecutors have refused to provide all of the photo and video evidence asking the judge to postpone the upcoming trial.

The prosecutors denied this claim saying they have given Ambeau plenty of time to review all relevant evidence and that Ambeau’s motion is, “unacceptable that he seeks delay.”

This case made headlines as details of the alleged crimes shocked the nation. One of the many charges alleges Dennis Perkins had videotaped himself making semen-laced desserts and later serving them to school children with the help of his estranged wife Cynthia Perkins. Count 15 in the original indictment, mingling of harmful substances, alleges semen was mixed into both pastries and energy drinks before being served to victims.

Ambeau has been outspoken in the past saying, “biological fluid thing is grossly overstated and not true.” He is now arguing the videos of the doughnuts and petit fours that he allegedly ejaculated on are different from the desserts served to the children and the videos can prove this.

Dennis Perkins’s attorney filed motions asking the court to prevent the prosecution from being able to present evidence connected to the Melanie Curtin trial.

A motion in limine, which is the type of motion file, according to Cochran Law Firm, is a motion filed by a party to a lawsuit which asks the court for an order or ruling limiting or preventing certain evidence from being presented by the other side at the trial of the case.

In December, Curtin was found guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism of an unconscious woman and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A crime she is accused of committing with Denis Perkins.

The trial for Denis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, is set to begin on May 9. He is facing upwards of 72 charges including rape, child pornography, and sexual battery against a child under 13.

The defense said they have proof that the sexual assault victim, who accused Curtin and Denis Perkins of raping her unconscious body while videotaping her, contradicted herself during Curtin’s trial. The defense dug up the sexual assault victim’s divorce paperwork from a marriage that dissolved well over a decade ago in a different state. According to the defense, the divorce record said the victim had consented to group sex. During Curtin’s trial, the sexual assault victim said she would never consider having group sex.

The prosecutor argued that the victim’s past sexual history cannot be used to discredit her testimony or be used for consent in future sexual encounters.

The judge agreed with the prosecutors that the divorce documents will not be allowed to be used by the defense during the trial.

Former middle school teacher at Westside Junior High, Cynthia Perkins, pled guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in February. She will spend the next 41 years of her life behind bars, 40 without the possibility of parole.

During sentencing, Cynthia Perkins agreed to testify against Dennis Perkins.