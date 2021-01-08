LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 19-year-old man is facing Attempted second degree murder charges after allegedly attempting to kill a family member, telling police “demon was inside of them, tormenting him.”

Patrick T. Amos was found covered in blood when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s department arrived on scene. Deputies say when they arrived, Amos told them he had just killed a family member.

It happened near the 2200 block of Hodges Street in Lake Charles. Police responded after a complaint was made to dispatchers that a man contacted someone on social media asking for a ride. Amos told the social media user he had just attempted to kill someone. The suspect gave the social media user his exact address, leading police directly to the scene.

When deputies arrived they located the victim and found her covered in blood and suffering from numerous injuries to her arms, legs, and head.

Amos then told detectives he was being tormented by a demon that was inside the family member and he attempted to kill it with a large knife and then fled the scene.

Deputies say Amos admitted to using methamphetamine through the night.

Amos was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder. His bond has been set at $175,000.