SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.

According to online dispatch record Caddo 911, 34 units from the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on Linwood Avenue between Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the officers responded to an attempted carjacking at Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Linwood Ave. Officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

SPD officers made contact with the suspect who was fleeing the scene and engaged in a chase near the 400 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Source: KTAL/KMSS staff

Jonathon Odom with the Louisiana State Police said Shreveport officers fired a shot at the suspect and the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation by LSP and the Shreveport Police Department.

This is an active scene, and LSP is asking all drivers to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

KTAL/KMSS has a team on the scene and will provide updates.