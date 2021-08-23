Attempted assault on Tulane campus, students receive warning email

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 22, the Tulane University Police Department (TUPD) was made aware of an attempted assault on campus.

According to the TUPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown male entered a dorm room in Warren House, where a female was asleep. The subject reportedly climbed on top of the female who was under the covers. While kneeling the male exposed himself.

Officers say the victim screamed and the subject left the room. After leaving the first room, the subject entered two additional rooms but did not do or say anything.

The TUPD released the following description of the suspect, provided by the victim/witness:

Unknown Male

Approximately 5’7”

Fit body type

Short, dark, curly hair

Brown eyes

No visible birth marks or tattoos

Unknown ethnicity

White Vineyard Vine short sleeve t-shirt – back design is a whale with an American flag

Dark shorts

“All residents are encouraged to keep their doors secured and report any suspicious activity as soon as it is safe to do so,” said the Tulane University Police Department in their email.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call TUPD at (504) 865-5381 or NOPD at (504) 821-2222.