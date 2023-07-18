BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislature assembled Tuesday, July 18, for the first day of the 2023 veto override session. The majority Republican Legislature believes it has the votes to overturn several of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes, notably on the ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Any override requires the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate. The session has to start on the 40th day after sine die adjournment. It can only last a maximum of five days.

More than 25 items can be taken up during this session.

Ninety-eight members of the House attended the first day of the veto-override session.

Vetoes the House wants to overturn, going to Senate

The House opted to overturn the veto on HB648. The bill bans gender-affirming care for minors. The vote was 75-23.

The House overturned the veto of HB399, which would make information on vaccine exemptions in schools more accessible. The vote was 70-27.

The House voted to override the veto of HB125, which would restrict foreign adversaries’ ownership of agricultural property.

Vetoes the House opted to sustain

The House sustained the veto of HB415. The bill would define central bank currency as “a digital currency, a digital medium of exchange, or a digital monetary unit of account issued by the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System, or a federal agency of the United States, that is processed, validated, or made directly available to a consumer.”

The House also sustained the veto of HB658, which pertains to healthcare pricing transparency requirements.

The House sustained the veto of HB81. The bill would prohibit using preferred names and pronouns in schools without parental permission.

The House sustained the veto of HB646, which allows for an additional canvas of voters. It failed 69-30.

The motion to overturn the veto of HB466, the state’s version of the Don’t Say Gay bill, failed with a vote of 68-28.