NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after he was discovered to have engaged in sexual activity with a teenage girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives responded to a complaint from the teenage victim’s father that 23-year-old Joseph Isibor had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with her at his home on May 6.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that Isibor had allegedly met with the victim in December of last year. An arrest warrant was granted for Isibor and he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says that at the time of his arrest, Isibor was an Assumption Parish deputy. He was assigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division where he had worked since February. Isibor was immediately terminated.

“We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur,” Sheriff Leland Falcon said.