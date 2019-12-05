Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for men who stole $1K worth of alcohol

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking information on two men who stole around $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Winn-Dixie on November 11.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information on two subjects who stole approximately $1,000 worth of alcohol from Winn-Dixie on November 11. One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt and the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a beanie style hat.Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately. Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

