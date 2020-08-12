Ascension Parish man wanted for attempted feticide, alleged strangulation of a pregnant women

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old man facing horrendous charges including attempted first-degree feticide for allegedly strangling a pregnant woman.

Nathan Batiste is also wanted on domestic abuse battery and aggravated burglary charges.

Anyone with information on Batiste’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to the department’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868).

Your call can remain anonymous.

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.