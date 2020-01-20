Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ascension Parish man arrested on 33 counts of animal cruelty

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– 50-year-old Thomas West was arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty after deputies found 33 dogs living in “horrid conditions.”

According to APSO, deputies were dispatched to a home on Martin Road to assist the animal shelter in an animal cruelty case. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, when deputies got there, they found the 33 dogs; one dog was found dead.

The homeowner, West, was arrested for 33 counts of animal cruelty. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

All dogs were taken to Cara’s House Animal Shelter for housing and treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories