Ascension Parish man arrested for making threats against an elementary school

Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– 26-year-old Brandon Henry was arrested for making a verbal threat to school.

APSO officials say they were notified of a verbal threat to school employees at G.W. Carver Primary School in Gonzales Tuesday evening.

Throughout the investigation, Henry was identified as the suspect who made the verbal threat.

Out of caution, APSO increased their presence on campus Wednesday and a warrant was issued for Henry.

He was found Wednesday afternoon in Bay County, Florida and was arrested on charges for terrorizing, reckless operation, and improper telephone communication.

Officials say he will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail upon extradition.

