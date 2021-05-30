Ascension Parish law enforcement searching for suspects in ‘approximately twenty vehicle burglaries’ at hotels

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The search is on for two suspects allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries at hotels in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help “identifying two suspects who are responsible for approximately twenty vehicle burglaries that occurred at several hotels in Donaldsonville and St. James between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight last night.”

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office provided pictures of the suspects and the vehicle used to flee the scene.



Images courtesy of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle is described as an “older model white Toyota Camry.”

The suspects were spotted on camera breaking car windows and taking items.

APSO says, “the hotels are along the parish line going into Donaldsonville.”

The St. James Sheriff’s Office is working with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.

If you have any information that can assist investigators with this case, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).