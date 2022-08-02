ASCENSION, La. (KLFY)- Chad Jones was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred around 5:30 am on LA 429 at Roddy Road, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a two-vehicle crash where Chad Jones, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones was entering an intersection with a green traffic signal when Jacquel Wade, 25, disregarded a red traffic signal and hit the side of Jones’ vehicle, said Troop A.

Jones was unrestrained when hit, and suffered fatal injuries. It was also revealed that Wade was involved in a hit and run crash that occurred nearby, said police.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seatbelts can significantly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.