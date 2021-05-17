Arts in Louisiana receives $1.5M grant

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Louisiana Division of Arts and 21 arts organizations in the state will receive over $1.5 million in grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The NEA announced a second round of major grant funding totaling more than $88 million in recommended grants to organizations in all 50 states and jurisdictions for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The Louisiana Division of the Arts is receiving $822,500 to support its NEA-approved strategic plan and an additional $695,000 is going to support arts and organizations around Louisiana.

“One of Louisiana’s greatest assets is our rich history in the arts, and our music. You really won’t find anything like it anywhere in the country that feeds your soul the way Louisiana can,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Arts and culture are a strong economic engine in Louisiana, attracting visitors every year to experience our unique way of life. Preserving and furthering the arts in Louisiana needs to be a priority.”

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “While the arts, whether through books, movies, or online performances and programs, have been a sustaining force for many throughout the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”

Read the full press release from the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism here:

For a complete list of Louisiana Grant Recipients, along with project descriptions, view the National Endowment for the Arts Louisiana Grant Recipients document.