RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Ruston arts community mourns a tremendous loss of one of its own, today, people in her community are honoring her legacy and showing support for the family of Annie Richardson.

In a statement, a local artist told KTVE, “She was an amazing and talented person. She was very private, so we wanted to give our respects to her family. We love her dearly.”

An elementary school teacher at Cedar Creek School also told KTVE, “We mourn the loss of our great friend, artist Annie Richardson. She will continue to inspire and speak to us and the community through the memory of her passion and love of art.”

Richardson completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Colorado in Boulder. She has exhibited her works widely around the state and her local community, according to her website.

Richardson was one of the four victims brutally injured in the attacks Monday morning as she left an exercise class at the Wellness Center.

A candlelight vigil was followed on the Louisiana Tech campus to honor her legacy and all the victims involved.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder. Two of the victims remain in the hospital.