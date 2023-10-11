CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A police pursuit in Calcasieu Parish and discovery of evidence connected to an armed robbery has led to the arrest of two men and one juvenile.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Vidor Police Department tried to make a traffic stop on I-10 when the vehicle with Bracelon A. Charles, 20, of Sunset and a 17-year-old juvenile from Opelousas left the scene, entering into Calcasieu Parish.

The vehicle exited I-10 at mile marker 4 and continued to try to escape police until it crashed near Toomey and Broussard Road. As Charles and the juvenile got out the car, they shot at officers before running away from the scene.

While conducting a traffic stop on a truck traveling on Highway 109 in Vinton, CPSO arrested Charles and the juvenile after seeing they matched the descriptions of the suspects that left the car and fired at officers, according to CPSO.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the truck and family member of the suspects, Justin J. Colligan, 43, of Sunset, was also arrested after authorities found out Charles and the juvenile contacted him to pick them up from the scene of the incident.

Police said further investigation also revealed evidence connecting Charles and the juvenile to an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Vinton on Friday, Oct. 6, where cash was stolen.

Charles and the juvenile are charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal use of a weapon. Charles’ bond was set at $360,000. The juvenile is also being charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

After discovering his connection to the robbery, Charles had additional charges including armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and wearing a mask or hood in public, and his bond was set at $208,500. The juvenile was also charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, wearing a mask or hood in public and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile during a crime of violence.

Colligan is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. His bond is at $25,000.