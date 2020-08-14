Arrests made in alleged attack on local Chili’s hostess

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local Chili’s hostess is claiming to be the victim of an attack by a group of women.

After a brief investigation, arrests have been made in this case by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

48-year-old Tammy Dabney, of 1326 Arcadia Dr., 27-year-old Rodneka Dabney, of 1326 Arcadia Dr. and Erica Dabney, of 2202 Aubin Ln. were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault against Kelsey Wallace.

BRPD says, “on August 9, 2020 a large group of females arrived at the Chili’s Bar & Grill, 4550 Constitution Avenue, requesting to dine at the same table.”

At Chili’s, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, only six people are allowed to sit at each table.

After being told about the restrictions, “the employee was then physically assaulted by multiple females in the group,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Below you will find who was arrested and charges they are facing:

Tammy Dabney:

One count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Rodneka Dabney:

One count of Disturbing the Peace and one count of Simple Battery

Erica Dabney:

One count of Disturbing the Peace and one count of Simple Battery

This investigation in this case is still open.